United we stand

Our politicians must understand that tide and time wait for no man. They must sit together for the sake of the country to carve out a plan for getting us out of the current economic quagmire. We are at a point where we could face a Sir Lanka-like situation. Every party that comes to power blames its predecessors for the country’s problems and claims that it will fix the issue at the earliest. However, we have been going round in circles.

A few months back, the PTI used to claim that PDM parties destroyed the country. The coalition of parties has now formed the government, and it is telling us that our economy is in shambles because of the PTI. The bottom line is that poor economic conditions and ever-increasing inflation are there, but the blame has now shifted to the PTI. All political parties need to work hard to come up with long-term plans that can steer the country out of the current debt trap.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad