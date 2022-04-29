 
Friday April 29, 2022
Youngest minister

April 29, 2022

It was good to watch Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari taking the oath as the youngest foreign minister of Pakistan. The young people of Pakistan should never give up on their dreams and must remember that ‘nothing is impossible’. Bilawal has the ability to restore the country’s respect at the international level. One hopes that he will live up to people’s expectations.

Syed Ali Musa Zaidi

Rawalpindi

Comments

    Annoyed Citizen commented 8 hours ago

    What kind of hare-brained comment is this? Another incompetent, dynastic baboon is thrown on our head and there are people saying this is great news?!

    0 1

      Nasir J Chaudhry commented 5 hours ago

      It is very hard for The Annoyed Citizen to digest the appointment of a Competent young man to handle foreign affairs. He would hopefully carry the Mantle of his Nana to more glory. He would be much better than the MAJAWARS or the SUPERIMPOSED ones. Best of luck to Bilawal Bhutto.