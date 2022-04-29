 
A democratic future

April 29, 2022

Colonial powers, dictators and fascists have always sowed the seeds of hatred to divide citizens and prevent them from uniting on a common platform to demand their fundamental rights, constitutional supremacy and rule of law. Pakistan suffered because a dictator got us involved in a proxy war, leaving behind a legacy of extremism, religious fanaticism, intolerance and terrorism which haunted this country for a long time.

Unfortunately, we are again witnessing the seeds of hatred and division being sown by a political party that was removed through a constitutional vote of no-confidence. This country witnessed the humiliation of disintegration when the political process was disrupted in the 1970s. It also saw how Ayub Khan called Fatima Jinnah a traitor and an Indian agent. Pakistan needs to follow the principles of ‘unity, faith and discipline’. The constitution must prevail over all individual whims and institutions.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

