The yields on treasury bills have shot up to a 22-year high. Such events are usually followed by monetary tightening to push the genie of inflation back into the bottle to some extent. The yield on three-month bonds gathered 129 basis points (bps) to settle higher at 14.79 percent at a T-bill auction on Wednesday. The yield on the six-month paper stepped up by 114 bps to 14.99 percent, while on that of 12-month government security it increased 96 bps to 14.81 percent. Pakistan Investment Bonds yields also rose sharply in line with treasury yields. This unprecedented spike suggests investors are anticipating a sharp hike in interest rates weighed by inflation worries. The State Bank of Pakistan raised interest rates by 250 bps to 12.25 percent on April 7 -- mainly to ensure stability in markets threatened by political uncertainty and a deteriorating economy, but also for delivering a big policy rate hike to fight inflationary pressures.

T-bills yields tend to increase in lockstep with inflation expectations, which have continued to move up, powered by higher global commodity prices (especially oil) and likely elimination of electricity and fuel subsidies. In February, former prime minister Imran Khan had announced a freeze on electricity tariffs and retail fuel prices till the next budget; this was a step against Pakistan’s commitment with the IMF to maintain fiscal tightening and these measures stalled the IMF loan programme. The consumer price index inflation rose to 12.7 percent in March from 12.2 percent a month back. The inflation data to be released this week is expected to show that prices continued speeding up in April. The country will have to take tough measures including removal of petroleum and electricity subsidies, which will fuel inflation woes, making a case for 100-150 bps hike in interest rates stronger at the upcoming policy review due on May 23. The SBP has revised the average inflation forecast upward to slightly above 11 percent this fiscal year. In the last monetary policy statement, it had expected the inflation to average between 9 percent and 11 percent in FY2022. A closely watched part of yesterday's auction was the average spread between three-month, six-month and 12-month paper and the policy rate which used to be 0.61 percent, 1.04 percent and 1.20 percent during the last one year, and in the latest auction has widened to 2.54 percent, 2.74 percent and 2.56 percent. The pressure on the external account, depletion in the foreign exchange reserves, and depreciation of currency, and higher inflation compelled the markets to bid at higher rates, leading to a surge in cut-off yields. The spike has pushed up the KIBOR, a benchmark lending rate, to a 13-year high of 14.96 percent.

The increasing borrowing costs had raised the risk of falling credit growth and a slowing economy. Now what do the continuously rising yields mean for the government? This is a government that is raising funds from commercial banks at higher rates to finance its growing budget deficit. As the government can’t borrow from the SBP due to the IMF’s conditions, foreign inflows have declined and the budget deficit is widening. The government is dependent on borrowing from the domestic debt market to bridge the finance gap. The budget deficit rose to Rs2.56 trillion or four percent of GDP in the nine months of this fiscal year. The interest payments on the government's domestic debt could also increase due to a rise in interest rates. The government spends a large part of its revenue on interest payment on debt. In other words, commercial banks are heavily invested in government papers -- looking to get higher returns on such securities and make profit.