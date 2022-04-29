SECP releases Sandox learnings

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday published a position paper that shared experiences and learnings from its regulatory Sandbox project for the benefit of participants of the third cohort of Sandbox.

The paper encapsulated journey of the first cohort participants and details of their testing methodology, performance, and learning outcomes.

The regulatory Sandbox, which is entering its third edition, is a tailored regulatory environment that allows entities to conduct limited scale live tests of innovative products, services, processes, and business models in a controlled regulatory environment.

The release of the learnings shed on how results of the first cohort fueled regulatory reforms to facilitate entry of newly tested products and solutions in the financial services market, especially in P2P lending, equity crowdfunding, digital distribution of mutual funds, and digital only insurance.

It also listed down the products currently under testing in the second cohort that include parametric insurance, fractionalisation of real assets, digital identity/AML/KYC, central KYC for mutual funds and women focused mutual funds distribution platform among others.

SECP has announced the commencement of the third cohort with a deadline of May 31, 2022. The regulator announced that broad focus for the third cohort would include products, solutions or business models.

They would pave the way for financial inclusion, gender equity, efficiency, and market depth through use of new or existing technology, it said.