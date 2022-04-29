SECP releases Sandox learnings

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday published a position paper that shared experiences and learnings from its regulatory Sandbox project for the benefit of participants of the third cohort of Sandbox.
The paper encapsulated journey of the first cohort participants and details of their testing methodology, performance, and learning outcomes.
The regulatory Sandbox, which is entering its third edition, is a tailored regulatory environment that allows entities to conduct limited scale live tests of innovative products, services, processes, and business models in a controlled regulatory environment.
The release of the learnings shed on how results of the first cohort fueled regulatory reforms to facilitate entry of newly tested products and solutions in the financial services market, especially in P2P lending, equity crowdfunding, digital distribution of mutual funds, and digital only insurance.
It also listed down the products currently under testing in the second cohort that include parametric insurance, fractionalisation of real assets, digital identity/AML/KYC, central KYC for mutual funds and women focused mutual funds distribution platform among others.
SECP has announced the commencement of the third cohort with a deadline of May 31, 2022. The regulator announced that broad focus for the third cohort would include products, solutions or business models.
They would pave the way for financial inclusion, gender equity, efficiency, and market depth through use of new or existing technology, it said.
KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday announced that all banks and their branches would remain open on...
LAHORE: Country’s furniture exports registered an increase of 80.3 percent in March of the current fiscal as...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $377 million or 2.2 percent in the week ended on April 23, the...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday suggested the government to align rates of capital gains tax on...
KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil net profit jumped 273 percent to Rs32.58 billion in Q3 of the current fiscal year,...
LONDON: Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is planning a takeover bid for the UK high street chain Boots.Mumbai-based...
Comments