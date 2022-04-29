PSX recommends regional parity in capital gains tax rates

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday suggested the government to align rates of capital gains tax (CGT) on disposal of securities with other regional exchanges and OECD countries and with the rates of CGT on sale of immovable property.

The bourse presented proposals for the federal budget 2022-23 to address economic challenges, boost the national economy and grow the capital markets.

It put forward the suggestions to the ministry of Finance, focusing on impediments and disincentives, which had created obstacles for development of the capital market, documented corporate sector, and overall economy.

The bourse also suggested introducing registered savings and investment accounts (RSIA) and individual savings account (ISA) to help channel savings towards productive investments.

“All the budget recommendations are revenue positive. We do not ask for subsidies; only a level playing field,” PSX managing director Farrukh H. Khan said in a statement.

“Implementation of the proposals will help to document the economy and increase tax revenues, while also helping to meet important social objectives.”

The proposals urged for rationalisation of tax rates for listed firms through reinstatement of the repealed section 65C of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, amended to allow the tax credit to certain companies meeting the prescribed requirements of free float.

PSX advised to level tax for corporates to remove inequality of taxation of businesses and restore the exemption on inter-corporate dividend between firms eligible for group taxation, among other significant proposals.

Khan stated that no modern economy could grow and improve the savings and investment rates without large and well-functioning capital markets.

He was of the view that the stock market was the most documented sector of the economy, but was still discriminated against. “There are serious tax and anti-money laundering (AML) distortions between asset classes that must be rationalised as they are detrimental to efficient resource allocation.”

He explained that a growth in capital markets could contribute to getting the economy documented and increasing tax revenue.

The PSX MD said the bourse was keen to see that necessary reforms were implemented in the taxation system so that all asset classes have the same tax treatment. It would facilitate efficient resource allocation, documentation of the economy, increased tax revenue and growth of the capital market, and would create a solid foundation for a thriving and flourishing economy, he stated.