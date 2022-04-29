PIBs yield curve steepens to 32-month high

KARACHI: Toeing the ongoing secondary market trend, the cut-off yields on Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) zoomed to a 32-month high, plunging investors into concerns over fast yawning budget deficit and the government spending that continues to surprise on the higher side, auction results showed on Thursday.

The government borrowed Rs375.8 billion through the auction of the PIBs with the raised amount being higher than the pre-auction target of Rs100 billion.

The yield on three-year PIBs rose 145 basis points to 13.30 percent. On five-year paper 120 bps to 12.95 percent, and on 10-year bonds yields spiked 141 bps to 13.15 percent. The bids were not received for 15-, 20-, and 30-year papers. The yields are highest since August 2019.

While there are expectations for a hike in interest rates next month owing to inflation scares, the market worries over increasing funding needs of the government when it is not allowed to borrow from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with limited external financing available becoming the primary driver of surging PIBs. Besides the IMF loan programme conditions, the amended SBP Act prohibits the central bank to play the lender of last resort.

Analysts said the yields on the long-term papers are still lower than the short-term treasury bills, hovering around 15 percent. This shows that investors were worried about rising prices in the short-term, considering the government plans to remove a subsidy on petroleum products and electricity from next month.

The recent T-bills and PIBs auctions have injected a fresh uncertainty into the debate on whether the rate of returns on the government securities have peaked, and the SBP will launch the two-month open market operations (OMO).

Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said OMO was conducted after the central bank’s liquidity injection into the banking system. Banks usually utilise these funds to invest in government securities.

“Usual OMO is 7 days so the bank's borrowing rate is fixed for 7 days but they invest in a 3-month T-bill,” he said.

“So they tend to lend the government at higher rates in order to minimise their risk (risk of SBP OMO rate going up which is linked to policy rates). If SBP makes a 2-month OMO, banks' borrowing rate is locked for two months so they will invest in T-bills at lower yields,” Rauf added.

According to a senior banker, in auctions, there was a supply and demand game so when investors bid, the government decides on how much to fetch from the sale of securities.

“The higher yields can be the indication of increasing inflation and interest rates in future but what has been happening in auctions is the mismanagement,” the banker added.

The government should engage with the stakeholders (banks), he said, adding that the SBP should also coordinate with the Ministry of Finance.