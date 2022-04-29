CDWP clears 3 projects worth Rs15.780bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday cleared three development projects worth Rs15.7804 billion, while recommending one to the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.

The CDWP meeting was held under the chairmanship of Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Dr Mohammad Jahanzeb Khan. Participants included secretaries of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Communication, and Ministry of Industries, as well as National Highway Authority chairman and other key stakeholders.

The forum cleared Torkham-Jalalabad Road 2nd carriageway, Afghanistan project at the cost of Rs10.587 billion, establishment of 132KV grid station at Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Karachi at the cost of Rs3.601 billion, and upgradation of mechanical system for sewerage and drainage services in Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Multan at the cost of Rs1.591 billion.

The forum recommended revising the cost of Torkham-Jalalabad Road. This project is funded by the government of Pakistan, and aims to help the government of Afghanistan in its road network reconstruction / rehabilitation efforts by adding 73.668km along the existing two-lane two-way road linking Torkham with Jalalabad. The existing road, which was also rehabilitated / improved with the government of Pakistan funding is a seven meters asphalted road with 2.0m treated shoulders on each side. The additional carriageway would consist of 7.3 meters asphalted surface with 2.0 meters DST shoulders and 1.0-meter earthen shoulder on each side as per international standards.

The forum also cleared establishment of 132KV grid station at Bin Qasim Industrial Park.

The objective of the project was to provide uninterrupted power supply at affordable rates to the special economic zone (SEZ) of Bin Qasim Industrial Park (BQIP) in order to meet the power requirements of SEZ enterprises.

The forum also cleared up-gradation of mechanical system for sewerage and drainage services in WASA, Multan. The project was submitted by the government of Punjab. WASA Multan was established in 1992. It provides water and sanitation facilities to the population of Multan city.

The agency is responsible for operation and maintenance of 1,148km water distribution system and 2,055km sewerage networks. There are 15 disposal stations and 10 lift stations to collect and dispose of the sewerage. Water would be provided with the help of 84 tube wells to the people of Multan.