Rupee loses ground

KARACHI: The rupee gave up previous sessions’ gains to end lower against the dollar on Thursday with an increase in dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The local unit closed at 185.87 to the dollar, down 0.23 percent from Wednesday’s close of 185.45 in the interbank market.

In the open market also, the domestic currency fell by 50 paisas to 187 versus the greenback.

Dealers said the local unit erased the last three days’ gains on the back of an upsurge in dollar demand from the importers and companies.

“There was a demand for the US currency from importers and corporates to settle their bills, while the supplies were lower, putting pressure on the local unit,” said a currency dealer.

The rupee bounced back on Monday after reports came that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had agreed to extend the stalled loan programme by up to one year and increase the loan size to $8 billion. This news soothed the investor nerves, lending support to the domestic currency.

The Fund’s mission will visit Pakistan in May to resume discussions over policies for completing the seventh review. The revival of the IMF programme is expected to help stabilise Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, and unlock funding from other international financial institutions.