HBL applies for digital banking licence

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL), in collaboration with fintech Finja, has applied for a digital banking licence to co-create digital products/services and increase financial inclusion, a statement said on Thursday.

The bank has applied under the licensing and regulatory framework for digital banks released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Both parties have taken the initiative in collaboration with an international technology partner.

“In this regard, grant of a digital banking license by the SBP, will allow HBL and Finja to consolidate existing efforts of both organisations under one umbrella to digitise the economy,” the bank said.

HBL and Finja have been strategic partners since April 2021, when HBL made its first equity investment in Finja. As a result of the collaboration, a digital lending program was launched, targeted at Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and their associated supply chains.

Speaking on the ocassion, Sagheer Mufti, chief operating officer at HBL, said “HBL views this opportunity to apply for a digital banking license as an exciting evolution of the digital eco-system for the benefit of clients, the unbanked and the country.”

Finja co-founder and CEO Qasif Shahid said their partnership with HBL gave them a head start in creating and rolling out digital banking products and services well before other players aspiring to set up digital banks under the new license regime. He went on to say that the partnership would help them to ramp up their capability to offer digital products.