Marriyum counts PM’s two-week performance

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday presented a review of PM Shehbaz Sharif performance in two weeks.

She said that the prime minister reduced sugar price from Rs85 to Rs70 per kg and 10kg flour bag from Rs550 to Rs400.She explained that inflation had reached an all-time high in four years and was gradually declining and insisted what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did in two weeks, Imran Khan could not even think of it in four years of his regime. She continued that the prime minister activated 20 of the 27 power generation units and record measures had been taken to supply oil and gas to run the power plants.She noted that feasibility study has been started for connecting Metro from New Islamabad Airport to Motorway and Faizabad, extension to Bhara Kahu and Rawat.