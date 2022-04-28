Resignations: NA speaker to call PTI MNAs individually after Eid

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf Wednesday said the process of confirmation and authentication of resignations of the PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) would start after Ediul Fitar and every member would be called individually to ascertain whether they had resigned on their free will or under pressure.

“I will call them in my chamber after Eid as confirmation from each and every member is required; and unless they did not confirm their resignations individually, the matter cannot be proceeded further," he said while informally talking to a group of journalists after the oath-taking ceremony of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the President House.

Raja Pervez Ashraf has already de-sealed the resignations of the PTI members after getting elected as the NA speaker. He said there was a complete procedure for resignation of the MNAs and it was necessary to get confirmation from every individual.

He was asked if some PTI MNAs had contacted him about not tendering resignations, he replied that about two dozen members contacted his staff. He promised that Journalists would never face any difficulties during his tenure as the NA speaker. He said the Parliamentary Reporters Association is an elected body and they would soon work out a plan for the future with it. “The communication with the PRA will be restored,” he added.