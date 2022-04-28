41st NA session saw first-ever ouster of PM through no-confidence motion: PILDAT

ISLAMABAD: The PILDAT has observed that the tumultuous 41st session of the 15th National Assembly of Pakistan, which began on March 25 and ended on April 21, witnessed the first-ever successful vote of no-confidence in Pakistan’s parliamentary history through which Imran Khan lost the confidence of the House by 174 votes.

Only two previous prime ministers have faced a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly Benazir Bhutto in 1989 and Shaukat Aziz in 2006. The both survived as the motions against them proved unsuccessful.

However, in nearly a month-long session, the National Assembly only met for 24 hours and 10 minutes with an average time of 2 hours and 3 minutes per sitting. The average delay in starting a sitting was 38 minutes per sitting. As many as 60.80% agenda items on average were left over in 12 sittings of the 41st session.

Notably, on March 31, out of 24 agenda items, only one was taken up and no discussion was held on the no-confidence motion. This was the shortest sitting of the session which lasted only 10 minutes. On April 11, the House completed the whole agenda for electing the prime minister of Pakistan. The maximum agenda items were left over on April 19 when 203 (98.54%) agenda items were left over out of 206.

In the last sitting of the 41st session, the House completed the whole agenda including election of the deputy speaker of the National Assembly. Quorum was not pointed out during the entire session.

Shehbaz Sharif took oath as prime minister on April 11 and attended two out of six sittings of the National Assembly held on April 11 and 16. He remained opposition leader in the National Assembly till April 10 and attended all six sittings held on March 25, 28, 31 and April 3, 9 and 10.

Former prime minister Imran Khan did not attend any sitting of the 41st session of the National Assembly. On average, 223 or 65.08% MNAs marked their attendance during the 41st session. Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi was the most vocal MNA during the session with a recorded talk time of 1 hour and 30 minutes. Shehbaz Sharif spoke for 1 hour and 19 minutes during the session, followed by Khwaja Asif who spoke for 52 minutes. Asad Mahmood spoke for 42 minutes and Dr Shireen Mazari for 38 minutes.

Only one government bill was introduced during the whole session, i.e. The Constitution (26th Amendment) Bill 2022. No bill was introduced by private members. Also no bill was passed by the National Assembly during the session. Neither any ordinance was laid down nor any other was extended during the session.