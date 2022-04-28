Khaqan tipped as chairman of PM’s National Task Force on Energy

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and ex-federal petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is being tipped as Chairman of Prime Minister’s National Task Force on Energy, and Senator Dr Musadik Masood Malik as Minister of State for Petroleum Division, top sources privy to the development told The News.

“However, Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif will keep with him the slot of Federal Minister for Petroleum Division. And Dr Musadik Masood Malik may take oath today (Thursday) as Petroleum Minister of State."

When contacted, the top notches of PML-N also confirmed the development saying Dr Musadik will be made Minister of State on petroleum affairs and the premier would act as federal minister after refusal by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to become a cabinet member. However, the prime minister wants Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to serve under the formal structure of the government to wriggle the country out of the energy crisis.

Abbasi, as chairman of PM’s task force, will also oversee the energy affairs and provide guidance to both petroleum and power divisions in fixing the energy-related issues. He may also attend cabinet or ECC meetings on special invitation as the PM representative. Abbasi didn’t accept any the cabinet slot after serving the country as Prime Minister of Pakistan. However, he accepted the slot of chairman of PM’s National task Force on Energy to play his role in resolving the energy sector issues.

Coming to Dr Musadik Masood Malik, PML-N Senator, the same sources said that he will take oath as Minister of State of Petroleum Division amid the challenges of non-availability of fuel for harvesting of wheat and power generation. Though the new government has purchased four LNG cargoes for May and June, the challenge is how to bring down the average price of RLNG in the country to pave the way for slicing down the power tariff and reducing the input cost for providing an impetus to the economic activities in the country.