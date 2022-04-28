Early polls only solution to prevailing crisis: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said there is realization in the public as well the judiciary that a nuclear country cannot move forward this way and called for early polls.

During a news conference, he emphasised that under Article 225, the Election Commission of Pakistan is bound to hold elections in 90 days and if the chief election commissioner cannot do it, he should step down. Referring to the hearing of cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, he said this way the rating of the judiciary went below 130 in the world and that “you can’t come up this way”. He contended that what happened in the court was that there was a case against father, who is PM, and his son who is chief minister of Punjab.

In the case against Shehbaz, he was to be charge-sheeted today, but the FIA and his lawyers appeared before the court and sought extension in his bail as he was presiding over a federal cabinet meeting and hence unable to come to the court. “Is this way, a nuclear country is to be run. No one knows, the judge may tomorrow, though people have doubts, but we have hopes and courage. But the judiciary has to play its role,” he said.

Fawad said both the father and son face cases of money laundering of Rs 40 billion and today while the father was given extension in his bail, the son was to take oath as chief minister and both are accused. “This Pakistan can’t move forward. We are in need of electoral reforms,” he said.