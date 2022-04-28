CDA to spend over Rs80 million on streetlights

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will spend over Rs80 million for rehabilitation and maintenance of street lights to keep the city illuminated during night times.

The Street Light Department of the Authority will install new street lights and repair faulty street lights and transformers on various major highways, intersections, link roads, markets, and streets of Islamabad, said spokesman of CDA on Wednesday.

Tender will be floated soon in national newspapers before the commencement of work, he added. He said the department under the guidance of CDA Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed was committed to provide all required resources to street lights division in best interest of the capital city and its residents.

The uninterrupted functioning of street lights was imperative to provide the citizens with comfortable commuting, besides security of the city during night times, the spokesman added. According to details, a budget of over Rs20 million was set aside for installation of new street lights in various main highways and connecting roads of GT Road to Haj Complex and Sector I-14/2-3.

Similarly, a budget of over Rs19 million was earmarked for the installation of new and modern street lights in the main highways, link roads and markets of Sector I-11/2 and maintenance of faulty street lights.

Likewise, Rs16 million were allocated for sector I-16 to ensure proper lighting system on main highways, service roads and markets. Moreover, Rs11 million will be utilized for lighting arrangement from sector I-10, Faqir Appi Road to Victory Pipe Industrial Area.

The authority had decided to install new and modern street lights for ensuring proper lighting system in Sector I-14-1, I-14/3 and I-14/4 for which Rs11 million were set aside whereas Rs7 million for installation of new street lights in sector H-11 from NUST University Gate No 1 to Srinagar Highway.