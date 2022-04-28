musicmix: “I have always found the Almighty right beside me.”

Lahore:Singer Bilal Saeed marked the holy month of Ramazan by offering his praise to the Almighty in his latest release ‘Allah Hoo’, a soulful hamd which finds the artist expressing his gratitude to the Creator.

Written, composed, and produced by the singer himself, the tune features Bilal’s melodic vocals against a gentle backdrop of guitars and rabab.

“I always wanted to write about the connection I have with Allah,” the Sialkot-born singer tells Instep Today. “All I have ever thought of is His blessings and how He is always by my side, despite my failures. When I look at my life, I have always found the Almighty right beside me. I have always been able to achieve what I have wished for because of His blessings and kindness.”

Speaking of penning the hamdia kalam, Bilal reveals that a lot of care went into creating these verses. “While writing ‘Allah Hoo’, I took my time to pen down the lyrics,” he says. “I wanted it to be something that comes straight from my heart instead of writing something that is random and holds no meaning.”

The video for the track was directed by Murtaza Niaz and captures the beauty of the gorgeous Usho Forest and Mohodand Lake in Kalam, Swat. “Both Murtaza and I did a lot of brainstorming on this. We both wanted to uphold and showcase the maximum glory of the Almighty. There was no better way than to shoot in nature; that is his ultimate beautiful creation. The details and immensity of nature show thoughtfulness and creativity. It is difficult to imagine how such intricacies could have come to be without Allah. Sky, light, land, mountains, water – these were the very first of Allah’s creations. The beauty of this creation is a reminder of how great the Almighty is and what better way to reflect His glory than to shoot the video out in nature.”

The singer is currently working on his long-awaited sophomore album which he plans to release later this year. “The album is almost done,” he reassures his fans. “Trends change very rapidly, so I am taking my time to incorporate fresh beats and making it sound up-to-date.”