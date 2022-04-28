 
Thursday April 28, 2022
Peshawar

Easy load shop ‘looted’

By Bureau report
April 28, 2022

PESHAWAR: Four armed robbers on Tuesday broke into a shop in Chungi Chowk and collected cash from the counter at gun-point and managed to escape.

Locals said four masked men broke into a public call office and EasyLoad shop and collected all the cash from the shop and customers and managed to escape.

