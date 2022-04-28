DC Khyber bans carrying of weapons

PESHAWAR: District administration Khyber has banned display, carrying of weapons and toy guns under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (Cr.PC) in the district, said an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Wednesday.
It said that the step has been taken in the wake of the prevalent law and order situation in the district and to prevent any breach of public and social order on the eve of Eidul Fitr. Under the same promulgation, the use of tinted glasses and sale of material used in the same, pillion ridding and use of pressurized horns, unauthorized/unlawful assembly, aerial firing etc.
