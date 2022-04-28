Mansehra-AJK motorway to boost tourism: PMLN leader

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly Sardar Mohammad Yousuf on Wednesday said that the construction of Mansehra - Muzaffarbad motorway would bring prosperity and development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The National Highway Authority’s executive board has recommended the preparation of the PC-1 of Mansehra - Muzaffarabad Motorway, which is a step in the right direction and would bring an economic revolution in the KP and AJK,” he told reporters here.

Yousuf said that the NHA would build Mansehra-Muzaffarabad (Azad Jammu and Kashmir) motorway with an estimated cost of Rs45 billion and that mega project was approved by the PMLN government in 2013.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government changed the Hazara Motorway’s design depriving the people of the city of an interchange but the PMLN government would never repeat such an error and follow the design finalised by the PMLN government in 2013,” Yousuf said. The former federal minister religious affairs said that he had written a letter to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier this week and asked him to follow the PMLN government’s design in construction of Mansehra- Muzaffarabad Motorway.

“If Mansehra-Muzaffarabad motorway is linked with Hazara Motorway through Pano Dehri and Gujjar Galli via Butdarian, it could cover more greenish and alpine forest and make travelling more pleasant and comfortable,” Yousuf said. He added that the tourism opportunities would also increase in Kaghan valley and the rest of Hazara division as well in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“The design finalised in 2013 envisions boosting tourism after linking it with Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, which leads to Kaghan valley and Garhi Habibullah, a boundary between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and AJK,” Yousuf said.