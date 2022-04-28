YDA calls upon govt to regularise ad hoc doctors

PESHAWAR: Young Doctors Association, Khyber Pakht-unkhwa has asked the government to regularise the services of doctors serving on ad hoc basis and provide salaries to trainee doctors before Eidul Fitr.

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, Dr Asfandyar Bhittani, president of the association, and representative Dr Faisal Barakzai said they would draw future line of action if their genuine demands were not accepted.

Flanked by other colleagues, the association president said the doctors were facing acute problems but there was no permanent health minister for them.

A provincial minister, who was assigned additional charge of the health ministry, was running affairs of the hospitals and health department on social media only.

The YDA president said the minister was not aware of the ground realities. He said the vacancies of doctors were not advertised for the last five years, which was an injustice to doctors. He asked the government to advertise 15,000 vacancies of doctors so that the problems of the last five years could be resolved.

He asked the government to solve the problems of Ayub Medical College doctors and stop expulsion of doctors from the Lady Reading Hospital’s hostel.

He demanded promotion of 70 senior doctors and increase in the salaries of doctors and allowance for them, as they performed duties during the coronavirus pandemic but their allowance had been stopped for the last 14 months.