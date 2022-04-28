One killed, 12 injured in road mishap

HANGU: A man was killed and 12 others including two women and a police constable sustained injuries when a passenger vehicle plunged into a deep ravine at Dargai point in the lower part of Orakzai tribal district on Wednesday.
Police said that a passenger coach was on its way to Kohat from Kalaya, the headquarters of Orakzai tribal district, when it skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Dargai area.
As a result, one Ghulam Nabi was killed while 12 others, including two women and a cop sustained injuries.
PESHAWAR: Four armed robbers on Tuesday broke into a shop in Chungi Chowk and collected cash from the counter at...
MARAN: Taking notice of an incident that occurred recently at the Accident and Emergency Department of Mardan Medical...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has dismissed the appeal of a robber against death sentence in a dacoity and murder...
PESHAWAR: District administration Khyber has banned display, carrying of weapons and toy guns under Section 144 of the...
MARDAN: Shahzada Mohiuddin passed away in Islamabad on Wednesday after a protracted illness. He was an iconic figure...
MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly Sardar Mohammad Yousuf on...
Comments