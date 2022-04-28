One killed, 12 injured in road mishap

HANGU: A man was killed and 12 others including two women and a police constable sustained injuries when a passenger vehicle plunged into a deep ravine at Dargai point in the lower part of Orakzai tribal district on Wednesday.

Police said that a passenger coach was on its way to Kohat from Kalaya, the headquarters of Orakzai tribal district, when it skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Dargai area.

As a result, one Ghulam Nabi was killed while 12 others, including two women and a cop sustained injuries.