Azeri envoy stresses people-to-people contacts to strengthen ties

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov has underlined the importance of people-to-people contacts to strengthen the existing relations between both the countries.

Speaking at the Guest Hour Programme of the Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) at the Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, he praised the existing brotherly and historic ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

During his visit to the provincial metropolis, the ambassador went to the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and the University of Peshawar to meet the businesspersons, teachers and students.

Enumerating various sectors, he said there were great potential and the businesspersons from Pakistan could invest in his country and the same was the case of the businesspersons from Azerbaijan to invest here in various fields of life.

By investing and promoting trade and economic relations, he said the investors could play a better role for the people of their own countries, particularly in the oil, gas, mine, minerals, hydel power generation, furniture, handicrafts, precious and semi-precious stone, etc.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a gateway to Afghanistan onward to the Central Asian Republic and thus the region has great significance and role in the promotion of regional trade. Khazar Farhadov said that his country was enjoying cordial relations with Pakistan, saying Azerbaijan gave importance to enhancing mutual economic and trade cooperation with Pakistan.