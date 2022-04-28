Cash awards distributed among 200 sanitary workers

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) with financial assistance from Tars Foundation distributed cash among 200 sanitary workers here on Wednesday.

The awards were aimed to increase motivation of the workers. The cash awards were distributed during a ceremony held here at zonal office, Zone E, where Chief Executive Officer WSSP Dr Hassan Nasir, Tars Foundation President Abdul Majid Qureshi, and General Manager (Ops) WSSP Riaz Ahmad Khan were also present. The distribution of cash award was part of Eid package for the sanitary workers in recognition of their services. Speaking on the occasion, the chief executive officer said that WSSP had been taking initiatives for welfare of its staff, especially field staff.

“Sanitation is a hard job that requires labour and strong will and everyone can’t do it,” he said. He added that this job became harder in month of Ramazan and urged the masses to cooperate with them.