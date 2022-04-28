DC holds open court to address masses problems

LOWER DIR: Following directives of provincial government, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Dir, Aun Haider Gondal Wednesday held an online open court to resolve issues of people residing in far-flung areas.

The aim of open court was to timely address issues and problems of locals.Deputy Commissioner listened to the problems and people and directed authorities concerned to take steps for their resolution.

Meanwhile, teams of food department, district administration and agriculture department visited vegetable market of Taimargara and witnessed auction process. They urged people to inform authorities about overcharging and quality of food items and added that provision of quality food to consumers in responsibility of government and no stone would be left unturned to achieve the objective.