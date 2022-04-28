DC holds open court to address masses problems

LOWER DIR: Following directives of provincial government, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Dir, Aun Haider Gondal Wednesday held an online open court to resolve issues of people residing in far-flung areas.
The aim of open court was to timely address issues and problems of locals.Deputy Commissioner listened to the problems and people and directed authorities concerned to take steps for their resolution.
Meanwhile, teams of food department, district administration and agriculture department visited vegetable market of Taimargara and witnessed auction process. They urged people to inform authorities about overcharging and quality of food items and added that provision of quality food to consumers in responsibility of government and no stone would be left unturned to achieve the objective.
PESHAWAR: Four armed robbers on Tuesday broke into a shop in Chungi Chowk and collected cash from the counter at...
MARAN: Taking notice of an incident that occurred recently at the Accident and Emergency Department of Mardan Medical...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has dismissed the appeal of a robber against death sentence in a dacoity and murder...
PESHAWAR: District administration Khyber has banned display, carrying of weapons and toy guns under Section 144 of the...
MARDAN: Shahzada Mohiuddin passed away in Islamabad on Wednesday after a protracted illness. He was an iconic figure...
MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly Sardar Mohammad Yousuf on...
Comments