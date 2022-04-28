Plan chalked out to facilitate public during Eid

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has directed all departments to provide maximum relief to the public on Eidul Fitr.

A meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Rawalpindi presided over by Commissioner here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq briefed Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor-ul-Amin Mengal regarding the meeting. The meeting was attended by departments from Rescue 1122, SP Rawal Town, Rawalpindi Development Authority, City Traffic Police, District Health, Metropolitan Corporation, ISCO, WASA, RWMC, Forest Department, and other agencies. The departments briefed the commissioner that the cleaning of streams has already started before the onset of monsoon season.

He directed Rescue 1122, City Traffic Police, and Police Department to remain alert during Eid. Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal further said that during Eid days people turn to parks for entertainment which increases the rush. “And overcrowding can cause accidents. Therefore, you should pay more attention to these areas,” he said and added that pickets should be made at different places so that no untoward incidents of any kind could happen.

Commissioner Rawalpindi further said that no negligence will be tolerated during this period. “If any negligence is found then strict action will be taken against the said department,” he added.

He further said that a control room has been set up in the office of the Deputy Commissioner to deal with any untoward incident. “The Control Room will work 24/7. The control room which is in touch with all the agencies has been fully activated,” he added.

Commissioner Rawalpindi has issued instructions to the police to remain on high alert during the gatherings and keep an eye on suspicious elements to avert any untoward incident.