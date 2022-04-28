Special squads formed to check hike in transport fare

Rawalpindi : On the direction of Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal, strict measures are being taken by the Regional Transport Authority secretary to prevent a possible increase in transport fares during Eidul Fitr. In this regard, special squads have been formed to prevent overcharging and overloading. These teams will be deployed at bus and wagon terminals.
In addition, a control room has also been set up at the Regional Transport Authority office here on Wednesday.
In a meeting with the transporters, they were directed to ensure proper implementation of government orders by bus stand owners and transporters.
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said that the number of people travelling from twin cities to their hometowns increases during Eid days. In this case, the joy of their Eid will not be allowed to fade. The district administration is trying to provide better transportation facilities to public.
