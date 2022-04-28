IIU delegation meets education minister

Islamabad : A delegation of International Islamic University (IIU) headed by its Rector Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai called on Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain at his Office on Wednesday.

The delegation members included Prof. Dr. N B Jumani, Vice President Administration & Finance, IIU, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Vice President Research & Enterprise, IIU, Prof. Dr. Ayaz Afsar, Vice President Academics, IIU and Prof. Dr Samina Malik, Vice President Female Campus, IIU.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interests including initiatives for promotion of quality education and role of universities in society building were discussed.

The IIU Rector and Vice Presidents congratulated Rana Tanveer Hussain on assuming the charge as Minister of Education.

While appreciating the role of IIU in society building and services, Rana Tanveer Hussain assured of maximum support to IIU.