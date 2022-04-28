8 outlaws held

Islamabad: Islamabad police have arrested 08 outlaws including a vehicle lifter, drug peddler from different areas of the city and recovered one stolen vehicle, 120 gram hashish, six pistols with ammunition, a police spokesman said.

He said that, Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas had ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in car theft, drug peddling and looting people. Following these orders, SSP (Operations) Faisal Kamran directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

According to the details, a police team led by SHO (Lohi Bher) Kamal Khan arrested an accused namely Saud son of Faiz Muhammad involved in stealing vehicle and recovered a stolen vehicle. The accused has been sent to jail on judicial remand. A case FIR no. 484/22 is registered at Lohi Bher police station.

Moreover, a PS Golra police team arrested a drug peddler namely Muhammad Ahmed and recovered 120 gram hashish from his possession. PS Tarnol police arrested two accused namely Akhtar and Niaz Muhammed and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.