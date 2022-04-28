CITY PULSE

My Karachi Exhibition
The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry is bringing back the colours of Karachi by organising the 17th edition of the My Karachi — Oasis of Harmony Exhibition. The event will be held from May 13 till May 15 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Call 0331-2731005 for more information.
Reflections of Surroundings
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflections of Surroundings’ from May 10 to May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Khairul Nazran Abdul Rahman, the consul general of Malaysia in Karachi, called on Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad...
Personnel of the Pakistan Customs and the Pakistan Navy have foiled smuggling attempts separately and seized...
The Palestine Foundation held an International Al Quds Conference at a hotel in Karachi, said a press release issued...
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on Tuesday demolished 13 shops constructed on the footpaths in District...
Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, concerned over people complaining about basic issues which they face while...
Beyond Beauty 2022 was organised on March 8, 2022, by the School of Leadership. The day commenced with the School of...
