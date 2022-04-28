Malaysian envoy calls on Sindh CS

Khairul Nazran Abdul Rahman, the consul general of Malaysia in Karachi, called on Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput at the Sindh Secretariat on Wednesday to discuss potential economic cooperation between Sindh and Malaysia.

The chief secretary stated on the occasion that there was a strong potential for further development and expansion of bilateral economic cooperation and partnership between Malaysia and Sindh.

He assured the Malaysian consul general that the Sindh Government would provide every possible facility to the Malaysian investors to invest in special economic zones (SEZs) in the province.