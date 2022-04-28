Customs, navy seize Rs50m smuggled goods

Personnel of the Pakistan Customs and the Pakistan Navy have foiled smuggling attempts separately and seized counterfeit items.
Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the customs, said on Wednesday that staff of the Pakistan Customs Enforcement Collectorate's Anti-Smuggling Organisation foiled attempts to smuggle goods worth over Rs50 million during last week's operations in different parts of Karachi. The seizures include seven non-duty paid smuggled vehicles worth Rs30 million, harmful betel nuts valued at Rs10 million, Indian gutka worth Rs3.4, katha of Rs1.1 million, foreign-smuggled cloth worth Rs4.5 million, cooking oil worth Rs650,000, and smuggled tyres worth Rs950,000. The Pakistan Navy Ship SHAMSHEER seized 1,000kg of narcotics worth Rs90 million during a regional maritime security patrol.
