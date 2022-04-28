 
Thursday April 28, 2022
Karachi

Customs, navy seize Rs50m smuggled goods

By Our Correspondent
April 28, 2022

Personnel of the Pakistan Customs and the Pakistan Navy have foiled smuggling attempts separately and seized counterfeit items.

Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the customs, said on Wednesday that staff of the Pakistan Customs Enforcement Collectorate's Anti-Smuggling Organisation foiled attempts to smuggle goods worth over Rs50 million during last week's operations in different parts of Karachi. The seizures include seven non-duty paid smuggled vehicles worth Rs30 million, harmful betel nuts valued at Rs10 million, Indian gutka worth Rs3.4, katha of Rs1.1 million, foreign-smuggled cloth worth Rs4.5 million, cooking oil worth Rs650,000, and smuggled tyres worth Rs950,000. The Pakistan Navy Ship SHAMSHEER seized 1,000kg of narcotics worth Rs90 million during a regional maritime security patrol.

