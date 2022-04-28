Moot asks govt to include Kashmir, Palestinian issues in national curriculum

The Palestine Foundation held an International Al Quds Conference at a hotel in Karachi, said a press release issued by the foundation.

The conference was attended by Dr Farooq Sattar, Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi, Major Qamar Abbas, Dr Mairaj Al Huda Siddiqui, Yosuf Boneri, Usman Yar Khan, Erum Butt, Arshad Naqvi, Allama Qazi Ahmed Noorani, Dr Alia Imam, Matloob Awan Qadri, Israr Abbasi, Manoj Chauhan and Pir Ashraf. A resolution was passed in which the conference demanded observing the last Friday of Ramazan as Youm Al Quds across the world, including Pakistan.

The conference also urged the president and the prime minister of Pakistan to declare Al Quds Day in the national gazette. The participants condemned the Zionist aggression against the Al Aqsa mosque and other holy places of Jerusalem.

The conference called on the Pakistan government to issue a clear narrative on the Palestine issue for the rehabilitation of the Palestinians on their land through a referendum. It demanded a crackdown against pro-Israel NGOs which were working in Pakistan.

The participants also urged the government to include the Kashmir and Palestine issues in the national curriculum. The moot condemned Tuesday’s suicide attack on Chinese teachers at Karachi University.