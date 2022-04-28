16 shops razed during anti-encroachment operations

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday demolished 13 shops constructed on the footpaths in District South’s Dr Daud Pota Road.

The operation was supervised by KMC District South Director Mazhar Sheikh, while the KMC’s city wardens, a heavy contingent of police and rangers and the area’s assistant commissioner participated in the operation, according to details shared by KMC Senior Director Anti-Encroachment Bashir Siddiqui. The operation had been carried out on the directions of the Supreme Court, he added.

In another operation in District South’s Frere Market, the anti-encroachment team bulldozed three illegally constructed shops. Several chairs, tables, stoves, gas cylinders of various eateries, tea shops and kiosks that had been illegally operating on the roads and footpaths in Fatima Jinnah Colony in District East’s Jamshed Division roads were removed.

The encroachments were removed because they were blocking traffic and pedestrian movements. Before kicking off the full fledged operation, the KMC’s anti-encroachment teams made announcements to remove all sorts of encroachments, Siddiqui said,

On Monday night, the KMC’s anti-encroachment team removed several betel shops, food stalls and puncture shops that were illegally operating on the road and footpaths in District Central’s Nazimabad and Urdu Bazar.