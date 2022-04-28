Police complaint cell relaunched

Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, concerned over people complaining about basic issues which they face while lodging complaints against police officers or registering their complaints about other matters, has relaunched the Sindh Police Complaint Cell with a new number -- 1715.

Officials have said that earlier the mechanism was started by former IGP AD Khawaja with number 9110, but after his transfer the function of the system had not been effective for the past several years. Now, IGP Mahar has relaunched the system with a new number, 1715.

The officials say it is Mahar’s vision that the primary responsibility of police is to serve the community and help them in distress. Police officers are authorised by law to use police powers for protecting the rights of citizens.

Article 10 of the constitution checks the abuse of authority by police and lays down the manner in which such powers are to be exercised. It is imperative to have a mechanism to deal with situations where police officers fail to discharge their statutory duty towards citizens, cause injustice or do not adhere to the laid down procedures resulting in inconvenience or unfairness to the law-abiding citizens.

According to officials, the existing public complaints mechanism is not only inadequate and inconvenient but also results in excessive litigation at various judicial forums.

There is a dire need for an efficient and workable complaint redressal system to deal with police-related public complaints at initial stage before an otherwise minor problem becomes a bigger issue, at the cost of police image and avoidable judicial intervention.

An effective complaint redressal mechanism is the key for identifying and preventing corruption and other malpractices. This not only provides citizens with channels to report any incidence or allegation of corruption or other malpractice, but also identifies problems and issues, which otherwise might not surface.

Objective

Officials say the objective behind the mechanism is to establish an efficient and credible public complaints system for internal accountability of police officers, and to establish a functional complaint management mechanism so that the citizens are able to make complaints with convenience and confidence.

Moreover, to devise a mechanism so that the reported cases are handled efficiently and effectively and to chalk out a mechanism to provide an adequate and timely response to the issues raised and inform the applicant about the action taken on their complaint.

The objective also includes to establish an effective complaint redressal mechanism that has the potential to strengthen the organisation’s credibility and reputation and to strengthen the trust of citizens and communities in the Sindh Police with ensuring internal accountability of police organisation.

Organisational structure

There will be different units dealing with public complaints. These units will work in coordination with each other within their assigned domains, which includes the Internal Affairs Branch (IAB) at the CPO, Central Complaint Cell (CCC) at the CPO, Range Complaint Cells at divisional levels, District Complaint Cells at district levels, Human Rights Cells at the CPO and district levels.

Internal Affairs Branch

The Internal Affairs Branch is based at the CPO and it will report to the IGP Sindh through the additional inspector general of Sindh supervising the Central Complaints Cell.

This branch will deal with complaints of serious misconduct and corruption against police officers. This office will only deal with the complaints assigned to them by the IGP or by the additional IG assigned to be the supervisory officer of the Sindh Police Complaint & Internal Affairs Cell.

The Internal Affair and Vigilance Branch is headed by an officer of the rank of DIG. He shall be assisted by a panel of 10 designated officers of the rank of SSP and SP for the purpose of assigning inquiries.

The Vigilance Branch will be staffed with a DSP who will report to the DIG Internal Affairs Branch. The Vigilance Branch will conduct field inspections and support the Internal Affairs Branch with its findings of ground verifications and inspections.

Central Complaint Cell at CPO

The Central Complaint Cell (CCC) is based at the CPO and works under the supervision of the IGP. An officer of the rank of additional IG will oversee the working of the Central Complaint Cell on behalf of the IGP. The Central Complaint Cell is also headed by an officer of the rank of assistant IG (senior superintendent of police) and assisted by two officers of the rank of DSP, one each for Direct Complaints Section and Referred Complaint Section.

It will have branches at range level. An officer of the rank of the superintendent of police will head the Range Complaint Cell and will report to the CPO directly. These complaint cells shall be provided with sufficient staff at their disposal to handle complaints and to ensure their effective follow-ups. No officer posted in the Complaint Cell shall be dealing with more than 20 complaints per day.

Complain-handling process

The complaints will be handled promptly and efficiently and a proper follow-up will be done to monitor progress, final disposal, consequent actions required and communication with the stakeholders. Once a complaint is received directly or referred by other units or forums it will be given a number and will be assigned to one of the inquiry officers.

At this stage, the complainant or the referring forum will be sent acknowledgement of the receipt of the complaint and the initial action taken on it. Anonymous complaints should be treated with caution to avoid unnecessary action on complaints made with ulterior motives as stipulated in the Para 58 of the government of Sindh’s manual of secretariat instructions, which is reproduced hereunder: “Anonymous petitions or letters should normally be filed except when definite allegations are made and concrete instances are given.”

Officials say that when the probe has been conducted the findings will be placed before the supervisory officer of the cell and centre. He or she will point out the actionable findings and communicate to the officers concerned for taking action for redressal if so required.

If the findings are against a police officer he will be communicated those observations and will be given a fair chance to defend himself. The observations will be placed before the designated additional IGP for sending it to the competent authority for initiating departmental proceedings. Where the findings pertain to specific action by police for the redressal of the complaint, the same will be communicated to the local police responsible for providing the requisite services to the complainant and victim.

They added that in cases where a complainant keeps sending the same complaint to different forums and the complaint has already been probed and filed, duplication of effort should be avoided by not ordering a fresh inquiry unless there are strong grounds for it.

Channels to report complaints

Channels to report complaints should allow all potential complainants to report their grievances. These may include but will not be limited to: applications, e-mail, Online and offline reporting tools, 1715 Help line, personal conversations and walk-in applicants, 1715 Short Messaging Service, mobile applications like WhatsApp etc.