Minor boy strangled in Sohrab Goth

A minor boy was strangled to death in the Sohrab Goth area on Wednesday. Police said the incident took place at a house located in Lasi Goth in the Sohrab Goth area.

The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where it was identified to be that of 12-year-old Noman, son of Imran. Quoting initial investigations, police said the deceased child had a fight with neighbouring children, after which he went back to his house where only he and his two-year-old brother were present as their parents were out.

Police added that they suspected an identified suspect entered the house and strangled the boy to death apparently over the clash. No case had been registered till this story was

filed in the late hours of Wednesday.