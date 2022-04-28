Compensation announced for driver’s family

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah visited on Wednesday night the home of the van driver killed in a suicide blast at the University of Karachi to offer condolences and announced financial compensation for the affected family.

Van driver Khalid Nawaz was a resident of Gulshan-e-Maymar. The chief minister and the federal minister met the brothers of the late Nawaz and offered condolences to them. The family told the visitors that the deceased had seven children.

The chief minister said his government would continue the salary of the late Nawaz and simultaneously bear the educational expenses of the children. Shah announced Rs1 million in compensation for the aggrieved family. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, on behalf of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, also announced two million rupees for the family.

The CM was told that one of the daughters of the driver was to be married after Eidul Fitr. At this, the chief minister said that he would help the family to marry their daughter.

“We would not leave you alone and unattended,” Shah assured the family and directed the family to get their children enrolled in a nearby school. Separately, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab announced financial relief of Rs1 million for the heirs of the van driver killed in the suicide attack at Karachi University.

He visited the family of the van driver, Muhammad Khalid Nawaz, at his residence in Gulshan-e-Maymar and offered his condolence. He assured the family that the provincial government would stand by them during this difficult time.

The Sindh government would make arrangements for educating the children of the deceased, he announced. The family of the slain driver requested Wahab to complete the body identification as soon as possible, so the burial could take place.

“There is no substitute for human life. This financial aid is a small effort to cure the suffering of the affected family. Terrorism is cancer that must be eradicated,” he said.

Wahab said the Sindh government was taking steps to provide security to citizens, adding that the security arrangements at the KU would be made more stringent in collaboration with the university administration, so that such incidents could be prevented in the future.