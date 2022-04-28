Indian police thwart ‘treasure hunt’ human sacrifice

NEW DELHI: An Indian father about to bury his daughter alive in a human sacrifice, which he believed would lead him to a hidden treasure, was arrested moments before carrying out the killing, police said on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old was rescued moments before the man and eight accomplices, including a Hindu tantric priest, were to carry out the murder at her home in Maharashtra state. Police said they found the group staging a ritual and preparing for the killing after a tip-off from the girl’s friend.

"They would have killed her any moment, but we caught them red-handed," Yavatmal district police chief Dilip Bhujbal Patil told AFP. Patil said the intended victim overheard her father discussing the plan an hour before the ritual began and told her friend about the danger to her life.