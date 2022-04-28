Be kind to your mother-in-law, says Pope

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Wednesday urged Catholics to honour the elderly and take care of family bonds, also taking the opportunity to return to the thorny subject of mothers-in-law. In 2015, Francis sparked laughter on a visit to the United States when he told a crowd of thousands: "Families quarrel and sometimes plates can fly and children bring headaches, and I won’t speak about mother-in-laws."
