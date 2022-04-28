 
Thursday April 28, 2022
Russia expels eight Japanese diplomats

By AFP
April 28, 2022

MOSCOW: Moscow said on Wednesday it was expelling eight Japanese diplomats in a tit-for-tat response to expulsions by Tokyo over the conflict in Ukraine. Accusing Tokyo of pursuing an "openly hostile anti-Russian course," the foreign ministry said in a statement that the Japanese diplomats must leave by May 10, in a reciprocal answer to Japan’s expulsion of eight Russian diplomats.

