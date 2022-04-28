 
Thursday April 28, 2022
Italy’s top court gives mothers equal name rights

By AFP
April 28, 2022

ROME: Italy’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday ruled as unlawful the practice of automatically giving children their father’s surname, in a judgment hailed as a step forward for women’s rights. The highest court in the country said existing norms are unconstitutional, "discriminatory and detrimental to the identity of the child", and called on parliament to change the law.

