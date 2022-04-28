US-Russia prisoner swap required difficult decisions: Biden

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that "difficult decisions" had been made to secure the release of a former US marine jailed in Russia in exchange for a Russian pilot held in the United States.

The prisoner trade comes at a time of soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington over Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine. While welcoming the return of Trevor Reed to his family, Biden said the negotiations that resulted in the prisoner swap "required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly."

Reed’s "safe return is a testament to the priority my Administration places on bringing home Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad," Biden said in a statement. Moscow on Wednesday also confirmed the swap of Reed for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko.

Reed’s parents told CNN they had spoken to their son, who "seemed to be in shock a little bit," according to his mother Paula Reed. Joey Reed described his son’s account of the handover, which he said took place on a tarmac in Turkey after he was transferred from a prison in Moscow.

"The American plane pulled up next to the Russian plane and they walked both prisoners across at the same time, like you see in the movies," Joey Reed said.

The Reeds said they believed their son was headed back to the United States and feeling "fine," despite a persistent cough. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also praised the swap.

"We also remain committed to securing the freedom of all US nationals wrongfully detained abroad," he said in a statement. Reed, from Texas, was in July 2020 sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian court after allegedly attacking police officers while drunk. He pleaded not guilty, saying he does not remember the incident.

While imprisoned in a penal colony in Russia’s Mordovia Republic, some 500 kilometres southeast of Moscow, Reed staged a hunger strike over what he said was a violation of his rights.

His lawyer Sergei Nikitenkov told the Interfax news agency Wednesday that his client did not ask for a pardon. "He agrees with the fact of the exchange, approves it, but at the same time Trevor does not admit his guilt," he said.

Russian television meanwhile reported that Yaroshenko had already arrived back in the country. It showed him wiping his eyes as he boarded the plane in Turkey, and being examined by a doctor.