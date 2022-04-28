Cops’ children honoured for shining in exams

LAHORE:Deputy Inspector General of Police Welfare Punjab, Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani on Wednesday said that according to the vision of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, preferential steps are being taken under new Welfare Policy 2022 for providing welfare and educational scholarships to the children of police personnel. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organised at the CPO in collaboration with the National Police Foundation in honour of children of police personnel who secured positions in exams. Eleven students including Hareem Raza, Fatima Shafaqat, Shajal Shadia, M Babar Nisar, Mehrab Khan, Sameera Ramay, Saqib Ashfaq, Malaika Rafiq, Muskan Javed, Aun Aftab and Farhat Aziz were encouraged.