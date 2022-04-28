Cops’ children honoured for shining in exams

LAHORE:Deputy Inspector General of Police Welfare Punjab, Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani on Wednesday said that according to the vision of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, preferential steps are being taken under new Welfare Policy 2022 for providing welfare and educational scholarships to the children of police personnel. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organised at the CPO in collaboration with the National Police Foundation in honour of children of police personnel who secured positions in exams. Eleven students including Hareem Raza, Fatima Shafaqat, Shajal Shadia, M Babar Nisar, Mehrab Khan, Sameera Ramay, Saqib Ashfaq, Malaika Rafiq, Muskan Javed, Aun Aftab and Farhat Aziz were encouraged.
LAHORE:Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of the...
LAHORE:“Parde Mein Rehnay Do”, a feature film directed by Wajahat Rauf, starring Ali Rehman Khan and Hania Aamir...
LAHORE:The Punjab province started intensive outreach sessions at community level to improve immunisation coverage in...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company has issued a plan for cleanliness in the City during Eidul Fitr.On the...
LAHORE:Traffic police has announced a crackdown on transport owners involved in overcharging and overloading during...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Tayyaba Sohail, D/O Syed Sohail Hussain Shah, in the subject of...
Comments