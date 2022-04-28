MoU signed on students’ endowment fund

LAHORE:Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of the Punjab’s Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (ICET) to establish DESCON Endowment Fund.
DESCON Endowment Fund will be available to both male and female students (preferably from rural areas) enrolling in the institute from the next academic year (2023 - 2024), based on their financial backgrounds and academic skills. The students eligible for this fund will be selected from across the country by a special committee, which will also include a BARD Foundation representative.
The MoU signing ceremony was attended by BARD’s Board of Governors, including Faisal Dawood and Farooq Nazir, Vice-Chancellor of Punjab University Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, Dean of ICET Dr Abdullah Durrani and ICET Director Dr Rafiullah Khan.
