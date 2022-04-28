LWMC devises cleanliness plan for Eid days

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has issued a plan for cleanliness in the City during Eidul Fitr.

On the directions of Rafia Haider, LWMC Chief Executive Officer, the company is ensuring waste free Lahore on Eid days as per its tradition and practice. In this context, the company management has issued its Eidul Fitr cleanliness plan consisting of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for before Eid arrangements, Chand Raat and Eid days. To ensure cleanliness in the City, all officials and staff will perform their duties in three shifts.

Manual sweeping and washing around all markets, mosques, graveyards will be done before Eid. Zero Waste operation will be conducted on Chand Raat and all the containers will be cleared. LWMC staff will render its services in all big and small markets in three shifts on last day of Ramazan 6am to 2pm, 2pm to 10pm and 10pm to 6am (Eid morning).

Midnight operations will continue till Eid prayers and special arrangements have been made to sweep, sprinkle and lime in the surroundings of Masajid and Eidgahs all over the City.

After cleaning, confirmation certifications will be received from Imams and respective administration. Each masjid and Eidgah will be provided with two sanitary workers to ensure cleanliness. Graveyards of City will be provided special services and surroundings will be kept waste free on Eid days. The Eid operations also includes frequent checking of containers and ensures lifting of these as per requirement.