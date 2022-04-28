 
PhD awarded

By Our Correspondent
April 28, 2022

LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Tayyaba Sohail, D/O Syed Sohail Hussain Shah, in the subject of Sociology after approval of her thesis entitled "Role of Family Social Capital a Spousal Violence in Reconciled Couples in Punjab".

