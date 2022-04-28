PhD awarded

LAHORE:Deputy Inspector General of Police Welfare Punjab, Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani on Wednesday said that according to...
LAHORE:Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of the...
LAHORE:“Parde Mein Rehnay Do”, a feature film directed by Wajahat Rauf, starring Ali Rehman Khan and Hania Aamir...
LAHORE:The Punjab province started intensive outreach sessions at community level to improve immunisation coverage in...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company has issued a plan for cleanliness in the City during Eidul Fitr.On the...
LAHORE:Traffic police has announced a crackdown on transport owners involved in overcharging and overloading during...
Comments