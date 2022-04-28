Six vehicle thieves held

LAHORE:The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) arrested six accused of an active gang and recovered 18 vehicles, 170 motorbikes worth Rs2 crore 07 lakh along with Rs7 lakh cash from them.
SP AVLS Aftab Phullarwan while addressing a press conference, on Wednesday at AVLS Saddar division said that Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff Lahore devised a plan to arrest a gang of professional thieves in an operation and they managed to arrest 06 members of the gang including Danish, Ehsan, Azeem alias Jeema, Ahad, Zahid and Bilal.
