Weather to remain hot, dry

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with a warning of further rise in temperature in coming days.

Met officials warned that day temperatures were likely to remain 06-08°C above normal in Upper and Central Sindh, Central and South Punjab and parts of Balochistan, 05-07°C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Wednesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 40.1°C and minimum was 24.3°C.