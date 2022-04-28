Injustice with students won’t be tolerated

LAHORE:Governor Punjab and Chancellor Bahauddin Zakaria University Omer Sarfraz Cheema has taken notice of the case of 14000 affected law students of law colleges affiliated to Bahauddin Zakaria University.

A delegation of affected students and the leadership of Insaf Lawyers Forum called on Punjab Governor at Governor’s House on Wednesday. During the meeting, the students apprised the governor of various issues faced by them.

Punjab Governor while talking on the occasion said that students were the bright future of Pakistan and injustice with them would not be tolerated. He said that under no circumstances mafias and those who have commercialised the education be allowed to play with the future of students. He said that merit and transparency should be ensured in all matters. He said that action would be taken against those responsible for violating the rules in accordance with the university law. Governor has also summoned the Vice Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakaria University to sort out the issue.

elected: The International Society of Endocrinology (ISE) has elected Dr Syed Abbas Raza as president of the Society. He will serve in this prestigious position from August 2022 to October 2024.

Dr Syed Abbas Raza is a Member of the Board of Governors and Past-President of the Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES). He has also served as the Past-President and Founder Vice-President of the South Asian Federation of Endocrine Societies (SAFES). He has previously served on the Board of Directors for the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE).