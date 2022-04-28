Woman shot at, injured by husband

LAHORE:A man shot at his wife leaving her severely injured in Bagrian, Green Town on Wednesday. The suspect reportedly identified as Abbass was frustrated after an exchange of harsh words with his wife and attacked her with a handgun resorting to three bullet fires.

The victim Maria received bullet injury and was admitted to hospital. A Dolphin Squad team arrested the suspect, recovered a handgun, bullets from his custody and handed him over to police.

SUICIDE: A 20-year-old youth committed suicide in a private housing society in the Nawab Town area on Wednesday. The victim identified as Khuzama reportedly was frustrated after his parents reprimanded him over online game addiction.

ROBBER ARRESTED: A suspected robber was arrested after being injured in a police encounter in Harbancepura. Reportedly, three suspected robbers were on the run after snatching a purse from a female. A call was made to police. The fleeing suspect were faced by a police team. On seeing the police team, they resorted to firing. In exchange of fire, one suspected robber identified as Zakeer Shahid received bullet injuries and fell down. He was arrested by police and shifted to hospital for treatment.

ACCIDENTS: Around seven people died, whereas 964 were injured in 925 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 595 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 369 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site. According to the data 846 motorbikes, 72 auto-rickshaws, 104 motorcars, 25 vans, 06 passenger buses, 42 trucks and 89 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.